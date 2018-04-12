Borrow with margin of safety, EMIs shouldn't exceed 35% of net income

Self-employed borrowers have been borrowing more from housing finance companies (HFCs) in recent times due to convenience. But loans to this segment have also been going bad at a faster clip.

While the self-employed should take advantage of lenders’ willingness to give them housing loans, they should also take precautions to ensure that they don’t over-leverage and default. More loans, higher defaults: According to Crisil, loans from HFCs to self-employed borrowers have increased to around 30 per cent of their overall home loan portfolio, up from 20 per cent four years ...