TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » PF » News » Real Estate

GST bonanza: Electronics, lifestyle goods get cheaper
Business Standard

Budget: Rs 25-50 lakh - A reality check

A look into land tariffs

Business Standard 

Business Standard brings you a snapshot of average current rates and unit sizes in localities that offer property in the price range of Rs 25-50 lakh. If you are looking at buying real estate, an idea about prevailing rates would come in handy. 

land tariffs

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Budget: Rs 25-50 lakh - A reality check

A look into land tariffs

A look into land tariffs Business Standard brings you a snapshot of average current rates and unit sizes in localities that offer property in the price range of Rs 25-50 lakh. If you are looking at buying real estate, an idea about prevailing rates would come in handy. 

land tariffs

 image
Business Standard
177 22

Budget: Rs 25-50 lakh - A reality check

A look into land tariffs

Business Standard brings you a snapshot of average current rates and unit sizes in localities that offer property in the price range of Rs 25-50 lakh. If you are looking at buying real estate, an idea about prevailing rates would come in handy. 

land tariffs

image
Business Standard
177 22