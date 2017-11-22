Buy cancer care for comprehensive cover

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) recently joined the ranks of life insurers such as HDFC Life, ICICI Prudential Life and Aegon Life by launching a cancer cover for policyholders.

While financial planners are of the view that one is better off buying a critical illness cover, which covers several major ailments in one policy, industry insiders say that a disease-specific policy like cancer cover should be considered as it offers more comprehensive cover against this dreaded ailment at an affordable price. “A policyholder can get multiple diseases and covering only ...