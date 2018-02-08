By 2022, session-specific wearables to trump trackers by nearly 550%

A new research report from Juniper Research forecasts that specialised fitness wearables integrated into clothing and ear-based “hearables” will grow from an expected 4.5 million shipped in 2018 to nearly 30 million in 2022, an increase of over 550 per cent. By contrast, conventional activity tracker shipments will only grow by 20 per cent.

The new research found that as growth in basic trackers has slowed, session specific wearables, for example those monitoring gym or training sessions, have multiplied. It found that as detailed metrics become widespread amongst all ...