Can builders forfeit the amount in case of cancellation of the booking?

Builders have a clause in the booking application form as well as in the agreement which permits them to forfeit either the entire amount, or a portion of the amount, in case of cancellation of the booking. Let us examine if such a clause is valid, the circumstances in which it would be valid, and the extent of the amount that can be forfeited.

Rakesh Anand and his wife Rashmi had booked a 3-BHK flat with a covered area of 1,495 sq ft to be constructed by Royal Empires for a total agreed consideration of Rs 4.5 million. Of this, a booking deposit of Rs 860,000 was paid on May 27, ...