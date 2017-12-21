Chembur: Industrial centre to residential hub

Chembur was known primarily as an industrial destination with the presence of companies such as RCF and BARC.

Proximity to a previously operational port played a key role in its development as one of Mumbai’s major industrial locations. Today, this key location in Mumbai is transforming rapidly into one of Mumbai's premium real estate destinations, with industrial units, dilapidated slums and old buildings being replaced by modern high-rise towers. As large industrial land parcels were unlocked here for real estate developments, several developers gravitated ...