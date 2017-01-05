Close to city centre yet affordable

Barasat is an emerging affordable housing destination on the outskirts of Kolkata, West Bengal. This micro-market comes under the Kolkata Metropolitan Development Authority and is an important railway and roadway junction in North Kolkata. With the likes of Rajarhat and Garia having already gained popularity among real estate developers owing to their proximity to city centers and relatively affordable property prices, Barasat in the northern outskirts of Kolkata is gaining attention as the next fast-emerging location. Until a few years ago, Barasat presented a rather rustic ...