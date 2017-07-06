Close to key office areas

Bellandur, at the south-east of Bengaluru, has witnessed promising growth in its real estate market. Over the years, this locality has been in demand from both developers and home-buyers because of its abundant green cover. It is known for high-end residential projects. The demand for affordable housing in this has increased.

The major factors for the social and physical infrastructure development are the IT industry and globetrotting business people returning home.

Bellandur enjoys easy connectivity to some prime locations and workplace hubs in Bengaluru. The place offers all necessities of daily living and is a self-sufficient locality. It is strategically close to key commercial areas like Electronic City and Whitefield through public transport and is also connected to the Outer Ring Road and the Metro.

Bellandur is also within a 14 km commute to entities like Mind Tree, Texas Instruments, Textron, Mphasis and Crompton Greaves. In addition, the area also has Central Mall, Sakra World Hospital, education establishments like E-Techno School, Little Millennium and New Horizon Gurukul, and various fine dining restaurants.

For these reasons, the property market has witnessed considerable development in both commercial and residential spaces. It is also home to the largest lake in Bengaluru. Residential projects are being developed by entities like

Sobha, Abhee, Samruddhi, Prestige, Sterling Ascentia and

Property rates in Bellandur are ~4,500-7,500/sq ft, depending on the project’s location, completion status and available amenities. Apartment sizes range from 1BHK to 5BHK. The favourable trend of property appreciation makes it a potentially lucrative investment opportunity.

Properties in Bellandur are obviously of high interest to a wide cross-section of end-users, especially IT professionals. There is considerable demand for rental properties here as well.

The author is , Managing Director - Bangalore & Kochi, JLL India