Compare exchange rate, costs before sending funds abroad

Your child has secured admission to a university in the US and is preparing to fly abroad for the spring term. One of the things bothering you is how to send the money. In addition to the tuition fees and other college-related expenses, money is also required for day-to-day expenses. How much money can you send? Is it better to send it through a bank? Will an authorised forex dealer give you better rates? Is a forex card a good option? Under the Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS) of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), an individual can remit $250,000 aboard per year. This ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
American Express® is proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?