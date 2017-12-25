Cover your family adequately before proceeding on a vacation

When a family is planning to fly abroad on vacation, medical emergencies, illnesses and loss of baggage are the last things on their minds. However, bad things do happen.

To prevent your holiday from turning into a nightmare, ensure that your family is comprehensively covered against a variety of unforeseen events, by purchasing the right travel insurance policy. Most overseas travel policies typically cover hospitalisation, personal accident, loss or delay of baggage, trip cancellation, loss of passport, and a few other things. Since premium charges are quite low, one ...