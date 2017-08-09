Critical illness policies better than single-disease covers

The fear of contracting a serious disease such as cancer, kidney failure, heart ailment and others are forcing people to buy covers that will allow them to fund their treatment. And insurers have been quick to see these needs. In recent times, many single-disease policies have been launched by insurers, the most recent being Sampoorn Cancer Suraksha by SBI Life Insurance. These policies cover only one disease, such as cancer, heart ailment, diabetes (and hypertension), dengue, and so on. However, before buying, customers need to look at other options as well. Less costly and easily ...