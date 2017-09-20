Dealing with an online income tax notice is easier

After the success of its pilot project, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) is planning to roll out paperless assessment, and plans to cover the entire country by the end of the current financial year. Taxpayers will soon be able to choose if they want to respond to income tax (I-T) notices online, sitting in the comfort of their home or office or submit the reply manually at the tax office. “Online proceedings and assessment can help taxpayers save time as they can submit replies at the time convenient to them. It also brings in transparency and will reduce corruption. ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?