Dealing with an online income tax notice is easier

After the success of its pilot project, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) is planning to roll out paperless assessment, and plans to cover the entire country by the end of the current financial year. Taxpayers will soon be able to choose if they want to respond to income tax (I-T) notices online, sitting in the comfort of their home or office or submit the reply manually at the tax office. “Online proceedings and assessment can help taxpayers save time as they can submit replies at the time convenient to them. It also brings in transparency and will reduce corruption. ...