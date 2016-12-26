Demonetisation blues: Turmoil in realty, gold loses sheen, markets hit hard

Expect more volatility in the coming year as the economy and markets price in demonetisation drive

Things were set to close on a pleasant note for most asset classes in 2016. Then November 8 happened. With old Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes taken out of circulation, the picture changed completely for the retail investor. As we enter the last week of the calendar year, all the numbers look very different. Equity and equity mutual funds hit hard: The Sensex, which was on tenterhooks for most part of the year due to Brexit and fears of a US rate hike, still managed to rise 5.6% since January 1 till November 8. Since then, it is down 5.8%. In other words, all gains have been wiped out ...

Joydeep Ghosh & Sanjay Kumar Singh