Did you know? Home insurance also covers valuables inside bank locker

A few days back, thieves looted a Bank of Baroda branch at Navi Mumbai and stole valuables worth Rs 2.8 crore from the lockers. Individuals keep valuables in bank lockers as they consider it safer than keeping them at home. Banks take no responsibility if valuables are stolen from the lockers.

“As banks don’t know the content of lockers, they cannot take insurance to cover the customers against burglary,” says Puneet Sahni, head, product development, SBI General Insurance. Banks and their customers are like landlord and tenant. Banking customers pay for the ...