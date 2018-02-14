Didn't sign an agreement for sale with builder? Not a buyer under RERA

If you want to benefit from the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act or RERA, ensure that you sign the agreement for sale with the developer as soon as you buy the property. There are chances that the real estate regulator in your state may not consider you a buyer in the absence of it.

A buyer and developer usually sign an agreement for sale at the time of payment of stamp duty and registration of property. It's a legal document that states details of property and payment schedule. Recently Maharashtra real estate regulator (MahaRERA) dashed hopes of around ...