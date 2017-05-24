Do term cover buyers compulsorily have to undergo medical tests?

The decision depends on your profile and the sum assured. If you are young, have an income of Rs 10 lakh and are buying an online cover of up to Rs 25-30 lakh, you may not have to undergo medical tests. But if the sum assured is Rs 60-70 lakh, you will be required to undergo tests. If you are found to have a condition like obesity, diabetes or hypertension, the insurer may increase the premium. Do financial and educational status matter? Your earnings determine the sum assured you are eligible for. The loading of premium rules may be relaxed for those in the ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?