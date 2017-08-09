Don't buy gold online for investments

One of the biggest problems in holding physical gold is the annual storage cost. Public sector bank charges upwards of Rs 1,000 annually and private banks offer it starting at Rs 3,000 for a year. Also, if you want to purchase physical gold, you have to buy minimum one gram. To make physical gold holding more attractive, Paytm has started offering gold for as low as Rs 1 (around 0.0003 gram) and it also offers free storage facility for five years. The e-commerce retailer has tied up with MMTC-PAMP India, a joint venture between Switzerland-based PAMP and Union government-backed ...