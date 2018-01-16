Looking at balanced funds over banks fixed deposits: What you should know

Not just equity funds, even balanced funds have seen huge participation from investors over the past one year as equity markets touched new highs. Data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi) shows that in calendar year 2017 balanced funds saw net inflows of over Rs 840 billion.

The mutual fund industry says that balanced funds are a gateway for first-time investors into the world of equity. But retail investors have also got attracted towards these funds because fund houses have been providing dividends on a regular basis. Balanced funds are a route for new ...