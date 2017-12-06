Don't invest more than 5% of your portfolio in bitcoin

As bitcoin gets more expensive and hits new highs, it is attracting more and more users. It took three years for the bitcoin trading platform Unocoin to garner its first 100,000 customers. But in the past three months, since the cryptocurrency started rising steeply, it has added 400,000 new investors or 50 per cent of the total user base it currently has.

Other platforms are experiencing similar growth. Such investors need to exercise caution when investing in this asset new and volatile asset class. On Tuesday, Bitcoin touched $11,931.90, an all-time high. In one year alone, it ...