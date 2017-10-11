Don't let this festival season get taxing for you

If you have a generous employer like Savji Dholakia, the Surat-based billionaire diamond merchant famous for gifting flats and cars to his employees on Diwali, it could get taxing while filing returns next year. Employees need to pay tax on any gifts received from an employer that has a market value of over Rs 5,000. “Such gifts are added to income from other sources. The employer deducts tax at source based on the applicable tax slab and deposits it with the income tax department. If the value of the house is Rs 50 lakh, the receiver needs to pay Rs 15 ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?