Don't play the market on unsolicited stock tips

Such tips are sent by operators who want to exit or enter stock at cost of retail investor's greed

If you have a trading account with a broker, there are chances that you have received stock tips through text messages (SMS). The sender’s name would suggest the message is from a reputed broker. But, there is a strong likelihood the sender is using reputed broker’s name to drive up or down some stock. “In every bull run, many first-time investors come to the stock market to try their hands at trading. The group of people manipulating prices of a stock targets such individuals by sending out unsolicited messages. Once retail (individual) investors get in, these ...

Tinesh Bhasin