Don't play the market on unsolicited stock tips

If you have a trading account with a broker, there are chances that you have received stock tips through text messages (SMS). The sender’s name would suggest the message is from a reputed broker. But, there is a strong likelihood the sender is using reputed broker’s name to drive up or down some stock. “In every bull run, many first-time investors come to the stock market to try their hands at trading. The group of people manipulating prices of a stock targets such individuals by sending out unsolicited messages. Once retail (individual) investors get in, these ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?