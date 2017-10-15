Don't rush to transfer assets into a trust

There is once again speculation that the government might introduce inheritance tax or estate duty. Many high net worth individuals (HNIs) have already set up trusts, or plan to do so, to ring fence their assets. They should weigh the pros and cons of this step before rushing in. Beating the taxman: Currently, there is no tax in India when assets are bequeathed to heirs. Developed countries such as the United States and the United Kingdom levy this tax in cases where the asset size exceeds a certain limit. HNIs fear the Indian government may do the same. Experts ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?