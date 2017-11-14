Don't wait for real estate prices to fall further

The real estate sector has been witnessing a slowdown since 2013. Developers have been focusing on offloading their existing inventory and are hence launching fewer projects. With demand on the decline, land prices have also taken a hit. A recent report from Ambit Capital says that land, and hence apartment, prices may soften further in 2018-20 due to the activities of the real estate regulator and the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT). For end users, this raises a question: Should they wait for prices to soften even more or should they purchase apartments at the prices and discounts ...