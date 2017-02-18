Employee Benefits: ESOPs can be risky but profitable

Early in their life cycle, most encounter flow problems. Profits tend to be low or non-existent. At this stage, retaining and motivating key who can help the company grow also becomes a challenge as such ventures lack the resources to offer compensation that is at par with industry standards. Granting employee stock options (ESOPs) is one solution that is widely adopted by to deal with the twin problems of liquidity crunch and talent retention. A well drafted ESOP plan can create a sense of ownership among so that they are motivated to contribute more, while at the same time reducing the company's immediate outflow. Before accepting from a start-up company, however, need to weigh the pros and cons of this form of compensation.

Initial outflow: A start-up, which needs funds, generally issues stock options at an exercise price (EP). The is benchmarked based on present or expected rounds of investment. Thus, at the time of exercise of options, are required to part with some cash, depending on the and quantum of options. Furthermore, at the time of exercise of options too, there will be tax implications (as discussed below), which will lead to further outflow. However, there may not be an immediate inflow, especially if the ESOP comes with a lock-in period before sale or if there are no immediate buyers.

Will value be created? An ESOP is a tool meant to incentivise over the long term. If an employee accepts as part of its compensation package, he will have to accept a lower fixed pay. This lower monetary compensation will last throughout the vesting period (which refers to the time until which the employee becomes eligible to exercise the shares underlying the ESOP). Hence, must do a cost-benefit analysis before accepting an ESOP plan, taking into consideration factors such as reduction in salary, expected outflow on payment of EP, outflow on payment of tax, and inflow at the time of sale of shares. In addition, they should also weigh a few other factors such as the company's financial situation, realistic chances for growth, etc. If an employee feels that he may not derive the desired benefit from the ESOP, he should take up the matter with the and seek adjustments to the vesting period, the EP, or asked for a higher quantum of options to be earmarked, so that he is adequately compensated for his current sacrifice.

Tax implications: In case of stock options, there are tax implications at two stages: on exercise of option and on sale of shares. On exercise of option, the difference between the fair market value (as determined by a category one merchant banker) and will be taxable as perquisite, with the withholding the necessary tax. Thereafter, on sale of shares, the difference between the selling price and the fair market value will be taxed as capital gains. The tax rate will vary depending on the duration for which the shares were held before sale.

Blindfolded: At times, the is not in a position to pay a high salary or bonuses that are at par with industry benchmarks. In such cases, provide the necessary pull factor, especially in case of companies that have great prospects. Here, the call to sacrifice current salary against the grant of stock options is based on expectations of future growth, which will lead to a higher valuation of the company. These future projections may or may not be achieved. Actual gains can vary significantly from projections, either on the positive or negative side. Moreover, if the company doesn't do well and its valuations don't rise, the stock options may become underwater, which means that their value may fall lower than the In such cases, will not be able to exercise their options and will not be rewarded for the compensation that they have sacrificed. Thus, at the time of grant of options, future growth and valuation expectations are all projections, which means that the employee is essentially blindfolded until the gains are actually realised and locked.

Marketability issues: Shares of listed companies can be sold on the stock exchanges. But in case of start-ups, disposing their shares can pose a challenge given their limited marketability. In case of unlisted companies, the ESOP plan generally provides for specific exit mechanisms to These could be linked to an expected round of investments. There may also be a provision for selling to existing shareholders or to a special purpose vehicle created for buying back the shares. However, since they are not selling in a regulated market, exit by at the desired price may be a myth or may take longer than expected, especially if the private equity or venture capital funding gets delayed. This could happen due to a variety of reasons: internal conflicts, mismatch in stakeholder expectations, regulatory challenges for foreign funding, and so on. Thus, before accepting ESOPs, need to factor in risks such as the possibility of having to sell at a lower price or wait for a longer period.

While drafting an ESOP plan, most employers do consider all these points to ensure that the plan is beneficial and achieves the desired objectives of both the and the If do not perceive significant benefit from it, the ESOP plan will fail. Nonetheless, must evaluate the offer keeping in mind the points mentioned above and take an informed decision. If after weighing the pros and cons, the ESOP appears to be attractive, should go for it since it has the potential to offer high gains, especially in case of that have high growth potential. The sense of ownership that provide will also give the motivation to work harder each day.

WEIGH THE PROS AND CONS

If you accept ESOPs, you will have to accept a lower salary

You will also have to pay an exercise price

You will have to pay taxes at the time of exercise of options and sale of shares

Weigh the growth prospects of the company before accepting the plan

Remember that in case of unlisted companies' shares there is no open market where you can sell at the existing price

Mistry is partner, Nagarsenkar is director, and Vakharia is manager with Deloitte Haskins and Sells