EPFO to take over 500 small private PF trusts, each with Rs 1 crore funds

The Labour Ministry is in the process of amending Employees' Provident Fund Scheme 1952

fund body may bring 500 private trusts within its fold whose accumulations are around Rs 1 crore each, or have up to 20 members, for offering better to those subscribers.



Besides, this will improve monitoring of over 1,000 such trusts which have large subscriber base and manage huge accumulations.



The is in the process of amending Employees' Scheme 1952, so that large private trusts having accumulations can carry on the of their employees' money and accounts.



"After the amendment in the Scheme, the existing private having up to 20 members or accumulations of around Rs one crore excluding pension and contributions, would lose their exemption from filing returns. Their trust's funds and accounts would be taken over by the Employees' Organisation (EPFO)," a source said.



The source added that after an amendment to the scheme, these small trusts would be exempted from filing returns for a period of 180 days after which they would lose the exemption.



The source further said that only those firms would be eligible to run trusts whose employee strength is at least 500 and accumulations of their excluding pension and contributions are at least Rs 100 crore in five years period.



The proposal to amend the scheme was approved by the apex decision making body of EPFO, Central Board of Trustees (CBT), headed by the Labour Minister last year.



According to an analysis by the EPFO, there are 1,550 private trusts having total subscribers of over 82 lakh These trusts are managing around Rs 3 lakh crore corpus.



Out of these exempted firms or trusts, there are over 500 trusts which are either managing a meagre amount of (up to Rs one crore) or their members are not more than 20.



Press Trust of India

