Ethical investing does pay

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) few days ago said no to Islamic banking in India, after examining details of Islamic or Shariah banking. However, investing in Shariah funds is an option still available for people who are looking for ethical investment options.

Such funds, typically, do not invest in certain kinds of companies such as tobacco, alcohol and interest lending business, among others. Currently, there are three funds available in the market — Tata Ethical Fund, Taurus Ethical and Reliance ETF Shariah BeEs. Gopal Agrawal, chief investment officer (equities) at Tata ...