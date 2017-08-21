Every downgrade doesn't call for an exit

Debt fund investors, especially in credit opportunities or credit risk funds, have been on tenterhooks for a while. With a spate of downgrades in the corporate bond market by credit rating agencies due to potential risk of default, mutual fund schemes with exposure to bonds of some companies do face some pressure. Many debt fund investors have been quick to exit such schemes, at times at a loss. And fund houses such as J P Morgan (now taken over by Edelweiss Mutual Fund) and Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund have witnessed outflows. The question is, are all these downgrades worth taking ...