Exit options for Indian cryptocurrency investors

The ban announced by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on regulated financial entities having any financial transactions with private entities dealing in cryptocurrency has put investors in these digital currencies in a quandary. The ban essentially means that if they sell their cryptocurrency holdings on these exchanges, the money from this transaction can't come into their bank account.

Here are a couple of options these investors can explore. One, they could sell their cryptocurrency holdings to a family member or friend settled abroad at the going price. This person could go ...