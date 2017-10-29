Job exits can be riddled with contentious clauses

Quitting a company can be challenging at times. To safeguard their business interests, employers make employees sign contracts that put restrictions on joining the competition. Then, there are certain bonds that disallow an employee from leaving the company for a certain number of years. The question is, how many of them are legally tenable? Recently, Trigo Quality Production Services went to a civil court in Pune against its former employee Kaushik Pal Chaudhary. He had signed a contract that had a non-compete clause. This prevented him from taking up employment with any ...