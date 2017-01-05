FD investors may opt for ultrashort term debt funds

These funds carry low risk and should be able to beat the returns from fixed deposits

Declining interest rates have put fixed-deposit (FD) investors in a tight corner. The interest rate on the one-two year FD of the State Bank of India at present stands at 7.05 per cent (the FD rate today ranges from 4.50 per cent to 8 per cent for different banks). But with banks continuing to cut their lending rates ( and State Bank of Travancore cut them last Friday), rates could fall further, given that liquidity in the banking system is likely to remain in the surplus for some time. In such a scenario, one option before FD investors is to go for fund options that carry low risk. While they can't give you "fixed" returns, some categories can give higher returns than FDs with minimal risk.





Sanjay Kumar Singh

Among funds, liquid and ultrashort-term funds are funds that don't carry duration risk. If a fixed-income investor is likely to need within the next one year, these are the categories he should look at. Liquid funds invest in paper whose average maturity does not exceed 91 days. Over the past one year these funds have given an average return of 7.50 per cent. Even in the future their returns should be able to match the average return from fixed deposits.Ultrashort-term funds invest in papers whose average maturity does not exceed one year. These funds have given a return of 8.57 per cent over the past one year. However, these interest rates may not get repeated going forward. "As interest rates within the economy come down, the returns from these products will also come down," says Deepesh Raghaw, founder, Personalfinanceplan.in. Nonetheless, ultrashort-term funds should be able to outperform FDs. "They should be able to give you at least 100 basis points higher return than the average FD rate," says Rajeev Radhakrishnan, head of fixed income, Mutual Fund.One point in favour of these funds is that in the future if interest rates begin to rise, the returns from these funds will adjust upward. "Bank FD rates will go up with a lag but the rate transmission in the capital markets is instantaneous," says Radhakrishnan.Investors who will not need their for three years may opt for short-term funds. These are funds whose average maturity does not exceed three years. But they are not entirely free of interest-rate risk: when rates move up, these funds could show negative returns (as has happened over the past month). These funds have given a return of 9.81 per cent over the past one year. Their advantage, however, lies in their tax treatment. If you invest in them for over three years, they get taxed at 20 per cent with indexation benefit. "Even if you get a pre-tax return of 8 per cent from them, you could still end up with a post-tax return of around 7.5 per cent or more, depending on the inflation rate," says Raghaw.When choosing a fund from one of these categories, investors should look for funds with a low expense ratio. They should also check the quality of the securities in their portfolios. "Selecting a fund from these categories based purely on returns would be a mistake, since some funds generate higher returns by taking higher credit risk," says Vishal Dhawan, chief financial planner, Plan Ahead Wealth Advisers. Fund size is another important criterion. A large portion of the in these funds comes from institutional investors. It is advisable to be in one of the larger-sized funds so that withdrawals by a few institutional investors at the same time does not put the fund under redemption pressure.Finally, consult fund ratings to make the right choice