Financial planning: MFs seem to be a better option, says Kartik Jhaveri

Mutual funds is a better route to move forward with, asserts Jhaveri

I am 37 and have a five-year-old daughter. I want to invest for her education as well as for her marriage. The time horizon, therefore, is 15 years plus. Would you advise to opt for an unit-linked insurance plan (Ulip)? My agent says that they are now as good as mutual funds. I have even shortlisted a plan. Need your advice before I put money in it. Ulips have become cheaper for sure. However, historical records of performances are still largely skewed in favour of mutual funds. Also with a mutual fund portfolio, the possibility of seamlessly allocating across various ...

Kartik Jhaveri