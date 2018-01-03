Financial resolutions: How to make most of your money in an uncertain 2018

Making money in 2018 may not be as easy as the year that went by. To tide over the volatility expected this year, it would be a good idea to make a few New Year resolutions and stick to them. Most experts believe that investors need to tone down their returns expectations this year as markets may not continue to grow as they have in the past two years.

Even if you were not disciplined or organised, you would have still made money in the last two years. The broader indices, Sensex and Nifty, rallied over 30 per cent in last calendar year. The average return from equity mutual funds ...