Financial security mantras and why women should consider planning for it

Even though the basic tenets of financial planning are not very different for men and women, there are life events that affect the latter more than the former. Many women choose to take an extended break from work to raise their kids. In addition, they tend to live longer than men.

Combine both these aspects and it becomes apparent that women have fewer years to earn and more years to live. This in itself suggests that women should plan their finances aggressively. However, this does not always happen. Get more proactive: When it comes to financial planning, women often take a ...