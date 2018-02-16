Fixed deposits aren't enough, senior citizens must invest in other avenues

In the Union Budget, the government introduced a new section in the Income Tax Act called 80TTB, which allows deduction to senior citizens up to Rs 50,000 on interest income from deposits with banks, post office and co-operative credit banks.

With this deduction, senior citizens can now get an extra tax-free income of Rs 4,167 (Rs 3,333 if they were using the Rs 10,000 deduction on interest from savings accounts earlier). While senior citizens seeking assured returns with safety of capital should avail of this newly introduced benefit, they should also try to keep their investment ...