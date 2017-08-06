Fixed-income investors are coping with the rate cut season

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) recently cut its repo rate to six per cent. Bank fixed deposit (FD) rates have been declining for some time and the latest cut could soon be transmitted by banks to their FD rates. On July 31, State Bank of India (SBI), the country's largest bank, had reduced the rate on its savings deposit from four per cent to 3.5 per cent. In this falling-rate scenario, conservative fixed income investors and retirees, either in their 40s or post-60, need to rejig their investment strategies to stem the fall in their portfolio returns. Will rates go ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?