Frequent travellers should opt for multi-trip travel plan

As fears of terrorist strikes at major tourist destinations grow, buying a travel insurance policy has become imperative. Recently, London witnessed two terrorist attacks within a fortnight. At the beginning of the year, a similar incident happened at a nightclub in Istanbul, Turkey. For frequent travellers or those who holiday with family abroad two-three times a year, opting for an annual multi-trip (AMT) travel insurance makes more sense instead of buying a policy every time you travel. “The multi-trip policy comes out to be cheaper if the individual travels abroad ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?