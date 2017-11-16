From fitness trackers to smartwatches

Fitness trackers are gaining popularity and the options now are aplenty. Even the focus on smartwatch manufacturers is primarily on health.

But choosing the right device can be confusing with the choices ranging from as low as Rs 1,299 for Mi Band HRX to Rs 31,900 for an Apple Watch Series 3. “A majority of the buyers — around 90 per cent — use fitness trackers for up to three months and then they stop wearing it. An individual, therefore, should think through before buying fitness trackers or smartwatches,” says Vishal Gondal, CEO and founder, ...