General insurance 2.0: Firms are using tech to settle claims automatically

On the way to the airport, the airline informs you that your flight has been cancelled. If you have a travel insurance, you will first need to lodge a claim, fill up a form, wait for approval and then get the money back. Not anymore. For instant settlements in case of flight delays and cancellations, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance has launched a feature, called Travel Ezee, as part of its travel insurance offering. The money reaches your bank account in a few minutes of the airline operator informing you of a delay or cancellation, without even lodging a claim. After buying ...