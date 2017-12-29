Get capital gains benefit in case of project delay

Recently, the Mumbai Bench of the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT) ruled if a taxpayer invests capital gains of one house property into an under-construction flat, it should be considered at par with him constructing his own house, rather than a purchase. The ruling brings relief to taxpayers facing project delays, by giving them an additional year. Section 54 of the I-T Act deals with capital gains from a house property.

It says taxpayers can get the capital gains tax benefit only if they invest in a new property one year before the sale of an old one or two years after it. ...