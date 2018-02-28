Get close to nature at affordable prices

Ambegaon is in the process of becoming Pune’s next vibrant property boom area over the next few years. Increasingly, Pune’s homebuyers seek areas which continue to offer the unspoiled natural splendour and healthy environment which Pune was once famous for.

Such areas are increasingly hard to find as real estate construction has been rampant all over the city. The availability of large, contiguous land parcels for development in Ambegaon is another significant advantage of the area, which for this reason lends itself particularly well for sizeable township ...