Give infra push to your portfolio

The Nifty Infra index has delivered a return of 32 per cent year-to-date and 25.11 per cent over the past one year, outperforming the Nifty 50, whose corresponding figures are 26.61 per cent and 20.15 per cent, respectively. Infrastructure funds are currently the best-performing fund category, according to mutual fund tracker Value Research, with a one-year category average return of 29.70 per cent. For the past two-three years, the government has been trying to improve the investment climate in the country by removing the bottlenecks impeding both ordering and execution of ...