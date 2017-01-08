TRENDING ON BS
Returns not hampered by too many or too few stocks
Business Standard

Give yourself no exemption from tax planning

Get up to Rs 7 lakh or more tax relief through proper documentation

Sanjay Kumar Singh & Priya Nair 

For many salaried employees, this is the time of the year they dread. And, for a good reason. When the human resource (HR) department, at the start of the financial year, ask them about investments that will be made under Section 80C and other tax benefits they intend to take, many have the tendency to just put some numbers there without bothering to have a proper plan for the investment.  This is the time of the year when those numbers come back to haunt them. Unless they provide evidence of the investments, they can expect little or no salary or in a worst case scenario, ...

