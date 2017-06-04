GRAPHIC: Make the most of current home loan rates

The Reserve Bank of India’s rate cuts and demonetisation-induced liquidity have led to banks cutting interest rates on home loans Compare the rates offered by different lenders before choosing one Take into account the processing fee, insurance and other costs A credit score of 750 or above will help you get an attractive rate of interest Find if the loan is based on six-month or one-year marginal cost of funds based lending rate (MCLR). The former will be reset more frequently Older borrowers should compare the rate they are getting with ...
