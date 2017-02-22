Guaranteed return plans see renewed interest

is meant to provide protection against risk. That is why products offering guaranteed are popular, as they offer the protection of a stable income. Given that last year equity markets were volatile and interest rates were in a downward trend, insurers saw renewed focus in such policies.

Guaranteed return plans that offer an assured income are a win-win for both the company as well as the customer, says Karthik Raman, chief marketing officer, head-products and strategy, Customers get that are guaranteed irrespective of whether interest rate movement or equity markets. For companies the advantage is customers stay with the policy for a long time.

Guaranteed return plans could be either participating or non-participating plans. In a non-participating plan, the guaranteed portion will be lower, because there may or may not be bonuses, depending on the investments made by the company.

In non-participating plans, the investment is only in long-term government securities, where the return is guaranteed by the Government of India. In participating plans, bonuses depend on the investments in debt or equity funds. Hence they can fluctuate and are not guaranteed.

All companies offer such guaranteed return plans. The offered by guaranteed plans are effectively around five-six per cent and are tax-free. In comparison, bank Fixed Deposits offer seven-eight per cent pre-tax for a period of five years. .

“Post-demonetisation interest rates in India will not remain high for a long time. Even if interest rates will not go down significantly due to structural reasons, we will not return to the era of very high interest rates. In this backdrop we focused on a couple of our products that offer guaranteed and saw the highest ever growth in sales in December. The from such plans are not very high but in volatile times it is useful for customers,’’ Pankaj Razdan, MD and CEO Birla Sun

According to Santosh Agarwal, Business Unit Head- at PolicyBazaar.com, companies are currently marketing such plans because they know that the current will not be sustainable once interest rates fall further and they may have to withdraw existing products.

The downside to guaranteed return plans is that is that when interest rates start firming up, you will not get the higher return, as the investment is locked into long term G-Sec at a particular yield. As against this, in a participating plan, if interest rate firms up you may get higher

“When interest rates are falling guaranteed return plans are more secure. In the last couple of years market has been pretty volatile. And for goals like children’s education, customs don’t want any investment to disturb the plan. Then these kind of guaranteed plans come in handy.