Harsh Roongta: A way without the Will

State govt can also do their bit by amending Cooperative Housing Societies Act

My retired friend Krishnan wanted to make proper arrangements for the inheritance of his assets to his daughter on his demise. Like most middle class Indians, he has a residential flat, an equity share portfolio, mutual fund investments, bank fixed deposits and some insurance policies. He wished to ensure an arrangement which his son (with whom he had a strained relationship) would not be able to dispute. He had seen court battles over inheritances in his extended family and was keen to avoid lawyers and wills. He checked whether nominating his daughter with the cooperative ...

