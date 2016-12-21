Harsh Roongta: Banks and fake currency

My namesake and nephew (also Harsh Roongta), who owns and runs a stock broking and entity, had a very curious experience recently. He was standing in the line of his to deposit some of the old Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes when he saw the teller tear off a few notes being deposited by the person in front of him. “They are and need to be destroyed” the teller said.

When his own turn came to deposit, the counting machine beeped once again indicating a note. When the teller again started tearing it, my nephew stopped him and asked him pointed questions: Under whose authority was he destroying it, how did he know that the note was fake and if a genuine note gets destroyed, how will he be compensated? In response, the teller became aggressive and claimed that he had no right to ask questions, as he was depositing a fake note. However, my nephew stood his ground.

When he showed the teller a circular by Reserve of India (RBI), which stated that a had to impound any note and issue a receipt to the client depositing the note, the manager intervened. But even the manager, much like the teller, had no idea about the guidelines. He simply gave the partially-torn note back.

When my nephew visited RBI and met a deputy general manager, he was told the entire procedure. While it is ok for banks to confirm fake notes through approved machines, any notes flagged should be stamped as “counterfeit” and impounded for further action. Also, a stamped acknowledgement receipt signed by the counter staff (and counter signed by the customer) has to be issued with details such as the serial number, its denomination and the parameter on which the note was deemed counterfeit.

Even if the tenderer is unwilling to countersign it, the receipt still has to be given. Unlike in the past, the tenderer no longer gets any credit in his account due to impounded note. There are rules regarding filing first-information reports with the local police authorities if there are five or more notes in a single transaction or a monthly consolidated report to nodal police authorities. The apex has laid out an elaborate procedure to deal with such notes. There are detailed reporting requirements and banks are also required to monitor the trends/patterns of such detection and suspicious trends/patterns are required to be bought to the notice of RBI/police authorities immediately.

In fact, its instructions clearly provide that “in no case, the notes should be returned to the tenderer or destroyed by the branch”. It goes on to add that “failure of the banks to impound notes detected at their end will be construed as wilful involvement of the concerned in circulating notes and penalty will be imposed ….” Anecdotal feedback suggests that tearing up of fake is common across many banks. Customers wouln’t want to go through the trouble of a police investigation while banks would like to avoid extra paperwork. So, destroying notes is a win-win situation for both.

Maybe it’s for RBI to find out if banks are indeed doing so as they are destroying critical evidence because of sheer laziness.

The author is a Sebi-registered investment advisor