Have a holding strategy for contra calls

The stock of Reliance Communications is down 97 per cent, the highest drop amid BSE 200 stocks, from its all-time high of Rs 844. Should you buy it? Most analysts would be wary of recommending this stock after downgrades from credit rating agencies CARE and ICRA. On the other hand, Suzlon Energy, down 96 per cent, second-highest drop among BSE 200 stocks from its all-time high, is beginning to find takers. On May 22, HDFC Securities gave a ‘buy’ recommendation for the stock with a target price of Rs 25. K R Choksey, another broker, has given a more ambitious ...