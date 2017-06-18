TRENDING ON BS
Have an exit strategy for mid- and small-cap funds

In the current market, there's a high interest in mid- and small-cap companies

Joydeep Ghosh & Tinesh Bhasin 

The BSE Sensitive Index, or Sensex, is hovering around 31,000 points and grabbing all the headlines. But, the real action is taking place in mid- and small-cap indices. Both these have hit several all-time highs in the recent months. The average daily turnover of stocks in the BSE Midcap and BSE Smallcap indices in FY18 so far has been Rs 637.5 crore and Rs 1,574 crore, respectively. In comparison, daily average turnover of Sensex stocks has been Rs 676.3 crore. In volume terms, the daily average of shares traded in Sensex was 12 million in FY18 so far vs 32 million in the BSE Midcap ...

