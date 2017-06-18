Have an exit strategy for mid- and small-cap funds

The BSE Sensitive Index, or Sensex, is hovering around 31,000 points and grabbing all the headlines. But, the real action is taking place in mid- and small-cap indices. Both these have hit several all-time highs in the recent months. The average daily turnover of stocks in the BSE Midcap and BSE Smallcap indices in FY18 so far has been Rs 637.5 crore and Rs 1,574 crore, respectively. In comparison, daily average turnover of Sensex stocks has been Rs 676.3 crore. In volume terms, the daily average of shares traded in Sensex was 12 million in FY18 so far vs 32 million in the BSE Midcap ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?