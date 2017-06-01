Here are the locals that offer property in the price range of Rs 1.5 - 2 cr

Business Standard brings you a snapshot of average current rates and unit sizes in localities

Business Standard brings you a snapshot of average current rates and unit sizes in localities

Business Standard brings you a snapshot of average current rates and unit sizes in localities that offer property in the price range of Rs 1.5 crore-2 crore. If you are looking at buying real estate, an idea about prevailing rates would come in handy. Realty check Budget: Rs1.5 crore-2 crore Note Ticket price range considered for the above data points is between Rs 1.5 cr & Rs 2 cr All the data points discussed in the above table refer to primary market only Above residential data set ...

Business Standard