Hotels can fix own charges

The Consumer Education & Research Centre (CERC) had filed a complaint before the National Commission in respect of hotels overcharging for telephone calls made by guests. The complaint says, its former chairman stayed at Taj Hotel in Delhi from April 9 to April 12, 2002. He made some local calls from his room. He was billed Rs 168 at Rs 8 per call instead of the usual rate of Rs 1.20 for a call for three minutes duration. He sent a representation for a refund, contending the excess charge was in contravention of Rule 429 A of the Indian Telegraph. The hotel responded the charge was ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?