Hotels can fix own charges

Calls made from a five-star hotel cannot be compared to a casual call made from any shop or PCO

The Consumer Education & Research Centre (CERC) had filed a complaint before the National Commission in respect of hotels overcharging for telephone calls made by guests. The complaint says, its former chairman stayed at Taj Hotel in Delhi from April 9 to April 12, 2002. He made some local calls from his room. He was billed Rs 168 at Rs 8 per call instead of the usual rate of Rs 1.20 for a call for three minutes duration. He sent a representation for a refund, contending the excess charge was in contravention of Rule 429 A of the Indian Telegraph. The hotel responded the charge was ...

Jehangir B Gai